Taylor Swift channels inner party animal at MTV VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift during VMAs 2023 throughout has been the life of the night for partying too hard and has for sure became fans ‘Wildest Dream’. Despite of winning seven awards for her Anti-Hero, the singer remains grounded and cheered all the artists throughout the event.

In a now shared video by Entertainment Tonight, the Lover singer has been termed as the most ‘chaotic’ person at the VMAs, giving unlimited flying kisses and handmade hearts.

The singer spotted grooving to the blockbuster performances by different artists, giving away their charm and putting audience into the position to jump on the feet.

Inspired by her fans, Swift actually acted like a Swiftie who manages to amp up any of her concert in a best possible way.

The singer-songwriter also seen being awestruck by how many awards she won during the night.

Fans gushed over Swift’s vibe noting: “I love her vibes she seems fun to sit next to at events like this”

Another fan commented, “I'm a fan of Tay Tay. Hey Tay Tay girl”

One of the fan disagreed that the outlet has termed the Blank Space crooner as ‘chaotic’ in the video, saying, “She’s enjoying herself, she’s not being chaotic.



