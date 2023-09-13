Meghan Markle ruins Prince Harry's 'only legitimate project'

File Footage





Meghan Markle has been accused of stealing the spotlight from Prince Harry’s "only legitimate project" the Invictus Games.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield spoke on Sky News and said that the Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at a fast food drive whilst seated in her pricey Land Rover was a low blow to her husband.

She accused the Suits actress of deliberately diverting attention from the Duke of Sussex to herself after noting that the photo of her in the driveway was appeared to be orchestrated.

"It’s a little off," Schofield said of the photo.

She elaborated that Meghan had spent enough time in the royal family to understand that she should lay low when other members of the royal family were seen engaging in major public events.

"It makes you wonder if there’s any method to the madness, because all eyes should be on Harry."

Schofield warned that Meghan should not look to clean up her 'messy' Sussex brand by taking the spotlight from her husband as the Invictus Games was the only event that gave the Duke some legitimacy.