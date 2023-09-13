‘One Piece’ tops Netflix charts for another week

One Piece TV series, a live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga series, has managed to maintain its no.1 position on Netflix for a second week.



One Piece's viewership exploded in its first full week on Netflix, accumulating 19.3M views from September 4 to September 10 and easily topping the list of English-language TV shows for the week.

The viewership has increased by about a million views since last week after the manga adaptation of Eiichiro Oda attracted 18.5 million viewers in its first weekend.

Although the eight-episode series still has a way to go before it becomes one of the most-watched shows of all time, 37.8 million views in less than two weeks is still quite an accomplishment.

And there is still plenty of time in the 91-day window for the series' launch to make it happen.

There was undoubtedly a lot riding on One Piece because it offered the streamer a chance at redemption following the failure of his attempt to adapt the Cowboy Bebop anime classic.

The show, which was cancelled after one season, received criticism from both viewers and Watanabe, who claimed he couldn't stand to watch more than a few minutes of it.