'Injured' Kate Middleton sends fans wild as she debuts new hairstyle to tease Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has delighted fans as she wore a new autumn hairstyle, seemingly teasing Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle who touched down in Germany to exhibit her own style on Tuesday.



The Princess of Wales, who was seen with bandaged fingers after 'falling at home while trampolining with her children' adopted a modern style and curating her personal brand with her new hairdo , according to experts.

Kate's fans went wild for her new style as she has stepped out to resume royal engagements this month, following a summer holiday with the family. She debuts 70s-style bangs and curls in her slightly shorter locks.

Prince William's sweetheart looks regal as ever while carrying out her royal engagements, whether in her capacity as patron of England Rugby at the Rugby World Cup, or overseeing the success of charitable schemes in Surrey.

As she made a low-key solo appearance at the Stade de Marseille to cheer on England against Argentina in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, the Princess debuted her trademark thick brunette locks in a chic down-do paired with her favourite Alexander McQueen white suit.



Hair extension expert Louise Bailey noted the Princess's use of hair extensions in achieving her new look, adding: "With a new season coming it’s lovely to see Kate showcasing a new hairstyle which is slightly shorter & with more layering."

"I think this signifies a royal that is young and modern and really wants to embrace a fresh look that creates a personal brand that draws the public to her. It shows trust, empathy, kindness and a wanting to show that she is like many women who can and will change with the times," she added.