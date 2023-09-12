Jamie Lynn Spears joins cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 32

Jamie Lynn Spears recently starred in Zoey 102

Jamie Lynn Spears officially joined the list of contestants to compete in Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

The 32-year-old actress will compete in the upcoming show with partner Alan Bersten.

Spears is the third contestant to be revealed from the stellar cast; the other two competing are Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and The Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson.

Speaking to Good Morning America following the announcement, the Zoey 102 star pledged to donate her weekly salary to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work,” shared Spears.

The upcoming season of the dancing competition will be aired on ABC from Tuesday, Sept. 28 onwards.

It will bring back Alfonso Ribeiro as a host alongside Julianne Hough, who replaces Tyra Banks this year.

Meanwhile, her sister, Britney Spears is currently dealing with a divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari after 14 months of marriage.

The Spears sisters have stayed estranged in the years of the Toxic singer’s conservatorship, with Jamie insisting that she has “nothing but abosulte love” for her.