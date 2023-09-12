Prince William cheeky exchange with Kate Middleton leaves royal fans blushing

file footage

Fans are swooning over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s playful interaction from their surprise podcast appearance.



The Prince and Princess of Wales sat down with Mike Tindall for an episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast released on Saturday, Sept. 9.

During their discussion over the royals’ many personality traits, William shot his wife a quick wink as they joked around with each other.

The heir to the throne’s cheeky reaction followed Kate’s insistence that she’s not as competitive as everyone assumes.

Though William’s wink only lasted a split second, it certainly caught the attention of the eagle-eyed fans.

“Look at our Prince of Wales winking to his lovely wife when she says she isn't *that* competitive,” wrote a royal fan alongside a clip on their Instagram account. “We all know both of you are very, very competitive William.”

“She has a wonderful sense of humor,” another enthused.

During the episode, Tindall compared Kate to Monica from sitcom Friends, owing to their shared desire to be the best at everything.

“I'm really not that competitive, I don't know where this has come from,” the mom of three responded.

She went on to explain that she and William have never managed to finish a game of tennis, noting that “it becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”