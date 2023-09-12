Prince Harry appears 'tense' ahead of Meghan Markle reunion at Invictus Games

Prince Harry seemingly expressed tension ahead of his reunion with his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is reportedly 'tense' and 'isolated' as Meghan Markle is set to join him for the Invictus Game in Germany.

According to body language expert Judi James, while speaking to The Mirror US, the Duke of Sussex appeared to express "growing excitement and tension" as he is set to reunite with the Duchess of Sussex.

Noting his behaviour while attending multiple games, she noted that as the Duke of Sussex witnessed the action unfold, he was displaying moments of animated behaviour along with some that indicated some tension.

"Harry’s expending almost as much energy in the stands watching the action as the athletes out on the tracks, with his very animated displays of encouragement and enthusiasm, plus his intense greetings with all the fans and especially the small children who come up to chat, so it might be a given that he will be working up a bit of a sweat," she said.

She elaborated that the Duke of Sussex was seen wiping his brow "in a very exaggerated ritual, using the back of his arm" which may be a "comedy mugging to the crowd, perhaps acting out relief when someone has managed to beat an opponent".

She explained: "But there is possibly also a hint of growing excitement and tension as he waits for the arrival of his own personal team-mate Meghan."