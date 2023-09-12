Bebe Rexha opens up about having anxiety before attending MTV Video Music Awards

Bebe Rexha has recently opened up about her anxiety prior to attending the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday in New Jersey.



In a TikTok video titled Anxiety sucks, the 34-year-old singer confessed in the beginning that she’s anxious to go on the red carpet because of body shaming comments.

Although Bebe said that she’s “very grateful and blessed” for being invited to the awards ceremony, her fear of negative criticism making her nervous.

Bebe, who was nominated for Best Collaboration for I'm Good (Blue) with David Guetta, stated, “I know that the criticism comes with the territory so I am all good with that. I mean, sometimes it does get to me. I am human.”

“But I wanted just to talk about this because I meet a lot of and a lot of times they'll be like, ‘Oh my god, I love how you're all about positivity and confident’,” she continued.

Bebe remarked, “Let me tell you, right now, I'm not feeling so confident.”

The songstress mentioned, “I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and, I guess, people talking about my weight.”

“Cause I'm not really loving myself right now. I'm not really feeling like that I usually am,” she noted.

Bebe explained the reason for making this video was to make her fans know that everybody “has these days and nobody ever feels perfect”.

“I don't know if I'm going to go tomorrow. I do have an outfit. It is cute. And I do want to wear my dress, and I do really want to go to celebrate my nomination and my friends' nominations, but I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me,” added in the end.

Meanwhile, on personal front, Bebe had her breakup with cinematographer Keyan Safyarion of three-year-relationship in July.