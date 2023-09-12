Amy Schumer jibes at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in her apology for Nicole Kidman

Amy Schumer has recently jibed at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ video statement, which they released after their letters of support for Danny Masterson was issued.



On September 7, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women two decades ago.

It was reported that Kutcher and Kunis, who starred alongside Masterson in the popular That 70s Show were among 50 people who wrote letters of support for Masterson prior to his of his punishment.

The Trainwreck star faced criticism after posted a photograph on Instagram of Nicole Kidman watching the US Open on Saturday in New York with a caption, “This how human sit.”

The comedian later issued an apology for deriding Kidman but took shots at Kutcher and Kunis.

In another now-deleted Instagram post shared on Monday, Schumer made fun of support letters the Hollywood couple penned in favour of their former co-star Masterson, who was convicted of rape in May.

Schumer said, “I want to apologise to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien.”

“I will be asking the cast of ‘That ’70s Show’ to write letters advocating for my forgiveness. #takingtimetoheal,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kutcher and Kunis issued a clarification for writing letter of support to Masterson on photo-sharing app last week.

Kunis remarked, “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”