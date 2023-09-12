Prince William sends out strict instructions for Prince Harry ahead of U.S. trip

Prince William made a strict assertion to all major TV networks in the United States ahead of his upcoming U.S. trip next week.



According to The Sunday Times, the Prince of Wales has flat-out refused to answer any questions relating to Prince Harry.

William will be heading to New York next week in a bid to promote the upcoming Earthshot Prize Awards. The royal will be making a two-day visit to the Big Apple to unveil the 15 finalists for the Awards.

While William will be present in US, his younger brother would also be returning to the country after wrapping up his Invictus Games in Germany.

An insider told the outlet that the trip is “incredibly important” to William as this symbolises his “evolution as a global statesman” especially after ascending to the Prince of Wales title.

William and his courtiers have reportedly been thinking about how “to manage that transition from Duke of Cambridge to the next king.”

The source continued, “The US is very important to him. The world’s climate movers and shakers will be in New York having conversations about the future of the planet and the prince is keen to be part of those conversations and put Earthshot front and centre.”

Prince William and Prince Harry have been estranged for more than a year especially after the Duke of Sussex dished all the family drama in his explosive memoir, Spare.

The feud between the two brothers was especially palpable when William blatantly did not even look in his brother’s direction at their father’s Coronation in May.