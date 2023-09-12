Chris Evans to make first public appearance since marrying Alba Baptista

Chris Evans will appear at New York City Comic Con in October

Chris Evans is set to make his first appearance since secretly tying the knot with Alba Baptista.

The Captain America star will attend the New York Comic Con next month as one of the guest celebrities in the panel.

Fans will be able to catch him on Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14 at Javits, for exclusive Autographing and Photo Ops, and a panel.

Reddit users weighed in on their opinions at the prospective appearance of the actor, owing to his updated relationship status and wailing fans.

“This man truly set this wedding on the highest difficulty setting and said ‘Let's do this’,” wrote one user on the social media platform.

“I hope he hires some top notch security!” another expressed, while a third stated: “I wonder how many ‘former’ stans will go to hate watch him there. I hope for his sake none, but we know that won’t be the case.”

Evans was reported to have married the Warrior Nun star over the weekend, surrounded by close friends and family in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home.

According to sources, the nuptials were “locked down tight,” with guests forced to signed NDAs and cease their phones.