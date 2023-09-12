Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are tearing down 'toxic' Sussex brand

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been scrambling to release the 'toxicity' associated to them which they collected over the years in their post royal life.



PR expert Ed Coram James told the Mirror that the Duke and Duchess would need to 'dismantle' their careers and rebuild themselves from the ground up as they have been working solo.

Calling the pair’s former Sussex brand ‘toxic’ he said: "Once a brand has become as toxic as Harry and Meghan's, it is a long and difficult path to recovery. By separating out their joint brand, and trying to forge ahead with two distinct and different brand identities, the Sussexes' are hoping to short-circuit this process."

"The idea is that, by resetting the brand, they release some of the toxicity. Although it is unlikely to represent the full antidote to their current reputational aliment, it is definitely a good idea and a step in the right direction."

The expert noted that Prince Harry's popularity was far greater when he was not associated with Meghan.

"It may sound silly and a bit basic, but when a brand is as toxic as the Sussexes, sometimes the only solution is to try to dismantle the brand altogether."

"In the UK, Harry was very popular before his association with Meghan. That is not to say that Meghan is the actual cause of his popularity demise. The reality is almost certainly very nuanced with rights and wrongs done both to the Sussexes as well as by them."