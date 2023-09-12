Meghan Markle 'significant' plans for 'pained' Prince Harry's 39th birthday laid bare

Meghan Markle is contemplating a significant present to mark Prince Harry’s 39th birthday.
The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in Düsseldorf, Germany for this year’s Invictus Games, will get one step closer to 40 on Friday, Sept. 15.
Meghan will also join Harry just in time for his big day in the country.
Royal expert Tessa Dunlop dished on the Suits alum’s plans to make his day more special. "The couple always do a bit of gift-giving with meaning, one year it was just a picture of Archie,” she told Ok! Magazine.
"But I suspect there will be a couple of significant gifts that we get a glimpse at, at some point,” Dunlop continued. "Harry has always lavished Meghan with gifts, a piece of jewellery that often got too much attention and he gave her Diana's Cartier bracelet one year."
The historian also branded his birthday day “very difficult” for the former royal, as it comes only weeks after his mother, Princess Diana’s tragic death on Aug. 31.
"There's a lot of pain around a September birthday for Harry, because of the big funeral and the ramifications with his mother."
However, if there’s anyone capable of lifting the Duke’s mood through the day, it’s Meghan, who was rumored to join him on Monday, Sept. 11.
"I presume Meghan will join him there later, they'll do a double act there,” the expert suggested. "They'll do something meaningful, they're in a neutral space in Germany and I think they'll have a good one."
