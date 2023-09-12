'Brilliant' Prince Harry shines as Meghan Markle's 'absence' from Invictus Games 'helps'

Meghan Markle's 'absence' from the Invictus Games has given Prince Harry the chance to show 'credibility'

Meghan Markle's absence has seemingly given Prince Harry the chance to show his best side.

As made apparent in multiple heartfelt moments at the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex's public image reportedly improved, as noted by GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes.

Holmes elaborated that the Duke of Sussex appeared to be 'credible' and that he "knew what he was talking about" as he exuded confidence without Meghan.

Actor Christoper Biggins told the presenter that he was a "great fan of Harry's" seeing the Duke of Sussex in action at Dusseldorf, Germany, while adding that it was a 'great shame' that he did not meet King Charles and Prince William during his stop at the UK.

"I think it’s so wonderful he’s gone there (Dusseldorf)," he said.



"I think it’s a great shame he spent a day here and didn’t see his brother and father, I think now they must start getting together again, we all have rows with our family.

"He has been received so wonderfully over there. The Invictus Games are his and he’s brilliant at it."

Holmes jumped in saying that Prince Harry's true colours shown well as Meghan's absence 'helps' the royal to shine through.

He said: "He knows what he’s talking about, he’s very credible and does it very well. And she’s [Meghan Markle] not there. All of which helps."