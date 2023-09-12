Jennifer Lopez joins hand with BMG for upcoming solo album, ‘This Is Me…Now’

Jennifer Lopez got a partner to record and publish her ninth studio album This Is Me…Now, signing a deal with BMG.



Although a release date hasn't been set, Lopez unveiled the project almost a year ago and indicated it would be launched in 2023.

It is a tribute to the singer's third studio album, This Is Me... Then, and will be her first full-length work in nine years.

The tracklist also includes modern renditions of her songs like Dear Ben.

The 13-song collection, which was recorded between 2022 and 2023, was produced by J.Lo, Rogét Chahayed, Angel Lopez, and Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman.

In addition, Tay Keith, Hitboy, Carter Lang, Ink, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk, and Yeti Beats are listed as songwriters and producers. The album's A&R is ascribed to Brandon Riester of BMG.

BMG’s president of repertoire and marketing in both Los Angeles and New York, Thomas Scherer, said that they “are both excited and proud to partner with Jennifer Lopez on this long-awaited sequel to ‘This is Me… Then.”

“Clearly written with love and through experience, This Is Me...Now’ is uplifting and inspiring. ‘Jenny From The Block’ is back at a point in her career when her message is bigger than ever,” he said.