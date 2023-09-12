Alec Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Katie Couric give tribute on 22nd anniversary of 9/11: 'We will NEVER forget'

Alec Baldwin, Katie Couric, and Kendall Jenner at the forefront on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

Alec Baldwin was among the first prominent figures to offer his tribute to the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the 22nd anniversary of the tragic event.

The 65-year-old actor took a moment to reflect on this solemn occasion, emphasizing the significance of a recent 60 Minutes segment that aired on Sunday night.

In his tribute, Baldwin began by expressing the emotional impact of the program, describing it as a "really tough" and painful revisitation of the tragic events that unfolded on that fateful day.

He recalled his own experiences, noting that on the day of 9/11, he was on Long Island rehearsing for a play.

Katie Couric, who reported the unfolding terror attacks to millions of Today Show viewers, shared a clip from her on-air moment when she learned of the first plane crashing into the World Trade Center.

She recalled the initial confusion, assuming it was an accident, and praised Jennifer Oberstein, a woman she interviewed live on air, for providing a detailed account of the unfolding events, including witnessing the second plane crash into the second tower.

Kendall Jenner reposted a voicemail left by United Flight 175 passenger Brian Sweeney for his wife, Julie Sweeney Roth, before his tragic passing.



