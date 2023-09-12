Morocco earthquake death toll crosses 2,800 as rescue mission goes on

Residents salvage belongings from the rubble of Imoulas village in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco, on September 11, 2023. — AFP

Government estimates suggested Monday that at least 2,862 people were dead in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that hit southwest of Marrakech as rescuers are searching through the rubble to find survivors and the deceased.

Earlier Monday, the interior ministry said the death stood at nearly 2,700 dead.



According to the officials, another 2,562 people were injured.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Atlas Mountains late Friday.

In the disaster-stricken community of Talat Nyacoub, 12 ambulances and several dozen 4X4s from the army and police were deployed while around 100 Moroccan rescuers were searching for signs of life in the collapsed buildings.

According to AFP, a Spanish team of 30 firefighters, a doctor, a nurse and two technicians coordinating with Moroccan authorities before starting to dig, as a helicopter flew overhead.

"The big difficulty is in zones remote and difficult to access, like here, but the injured are choppered out," Annika Coll, who heads the Spanish team, told AFP.

Moroccan and Spanish rescuers there were hard at work trying to extract five members of a family from a house that had been crushed by the earthquake.



Fears of aftershocks

While talking to AFP, Philippe Vernant — a specialist in active tectonics, particularly in Morocco, at the University of Montpellier said that Morocco is one of those countries where the question is not whether there will be earthquakes.

The Agadir earthquake (magnitude 5.7 in 1960) destroyed the entire city and killed almost 15,000 people, and more recently there was the Al Hoecima earthquake (magnitude 6.4 in 2004), further out on the Mediterranean.

Residents search through the rubble of a home in Imoulas village of the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco, on September 11, 2023. — AFP

Looking further back in history, there were earthquakes in the 18th century, probably around magnitude 7 in the Fez region.

The epicentre of the recent quake is not in the most active area of Morocco. But there are the High Atlas mountains... This type of earthquake is what leads to the rise of the High Atlas range.

Morocco earthquake similar to Turkey?

In Turkey, we had horizontal movement, because Turkey is shifting to the West, moving towards Greece. There was a horizontal sliding of the (tectonic) plates.

Here, we're seeing more of a convergence between Africa and Eurasia or Iberia, the Spanish part, and overlapping faults... But we are still dealing with plate boundaries.

Why Morocco earthquake was violent?

We need to see what magnitude the earthquake will be. We're talking about 6.8 or 6.9, which is quite strong.

This corresponds roughly to an average displacement on the fault line of around one metre in a few seconds, over several kilometres.

Obviously, this shakes the region enormously.

Then there's the depth: at first, it was estimated to be at around 25-30 kilometres, but it seems to be going back up, closer to 10 kilometres.

The closer you get to the surface, the greater the effect of the rupture.

This is what happened in France in 2019 in the Teil region in the (southern) Ardeche region. It was a "small" earthquake, but as it occurred at a depth of just one kilometre, it shook things up a lot.