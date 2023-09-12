Paris Jackson beefs up security amidst new stalking claim

Paris Jackson strengthens security following ongoing four-year stalking ordeal.
On Sunday, in what seems to be her initial public appearance since filing for a restraining order against the individual, the singer ventured out for a stroll accompanied by her sizeable Doberman Pinscher, named Koa.
She was also accompanied by a security guard who closely trailed her and her canine companion throughout their walk near her residence in Los Angeles.
During their outing, the singer, known for her philanthropy, paused her walk for a brief conversation with an apparent fan, who appeared to be a teenager.
The afternoon excursion comes just days after Jackson, who is the only daughter of late music icon Michael Jackson, filed a restraining order after the alleged stalker scaled her home's fence and peeked through her windows.
According to the musician, who says she's now become scared to be alone at home, this is the same man who started sending her unwanted messages in December 2019.
