Meghan Markle to make Prince Harry's 39th birthday unforgettable with a big surprise

Meghan Markle is set to celebrate her husband Prince Harry's 39th birthday in a 'meaningful' way

Meghan Markle will celebrate her husband Prince Harry's 39th birthday in a "meaningful" way, according to a royal expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who's currently in Germany to attend Invictus Games, will turn 39 on Friday (September 15). Harry is currently at the Paralympic-style event without his wife, but she's expected to join him in time for his special day with a significant gift.

Royal historian Tessa Dunlop said Meghan and Harry always give each other gifts with "meaning", pointing out how one year it was "just a picture of Archie".

She said Meghan will be sure to give Harry a "significant" gift for his birthday this year. The couple will make sure to have a nice time together at the games.

"I presume Meghan will join him there later, they'll do a double act there. They'll do something meaningful, they're in a neutral space in Germany and I think they'll have a good one," she told OK! magazine.



Meghan is expected to fly to Dusseldorf to join Harry at their lavish hotel and stay for the remainder of the Games.