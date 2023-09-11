Prince Harry’s gestures reveal he is capable of THIS career after Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next career move has been a topic of debate ever since the fallout of their Spotify deal in mid-June.

Many experts have expressed that the couple may not be able to afford their ‘luxurious lifestyle’ unless they find another lucrative offer.

While their financial affairs hang by a balance, body language expert, Judi James noted in an interview with the Mirror the potential careers that Prince Harry could have taken on despite having lived a Royal life.

The Duke of Sussex made a seven-minute speech during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday, in which James noted that Harry was “very different Harry from previous years” and the one spotted with his wife Meghan Markle.

She pointed out that Harry’s gestures during his speech “made him look more mature, more grown-up, less of a celebrity and more low-key. There was no playing to the crowd or showboating.”

James continued, “His delivery was more like a team coach or a teacher, pacing the stage with the mic clutched in one hand and the other doing ‘finger or fist’ rituals, either clenched into a fist as he spoke or with the index finger stabbing or waggling to make his points with authority.”

Harry is currently in Düsseldorf, Germany, where the Invictus Games are being held this year.

The Duke founded the Games in 2014 to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.