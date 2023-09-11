Drew Barrymore in trouble after daytime talk show announcement amid writers’ strike

Drew Barrymore has recently landed into trouble after she announced resuming her daytime talk show amid ongoing Hollywood’s actors and writers’ strike.



On Sunday, Barrymore took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy statement of why she wanted to start the fourth season of her talk show.

“I am making the choice to come back for the first time in the strike for the show that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me,” wrote the Never Been Kissed actress.

However, the Writer’s Guild of America revealed that The Drew Barrymore Show is a “WAG-covered, struck show which means its members cannot work on the production for the duration of the strike”.

The WGA also added that it would “picket the shows that are in production during the strike, which includes The Drew Barrymore Show”.

After her announcement, Barrymore faced criticism on social media from other industry individuals and her fans as well.

Adam Conover, the comedian and writer, took to X/Twitter and wrote, “This is incredibly disappointing. [Her] show employs WGA writers who are currently on strike. She is choosing to go back on the air without them, and forcing her guests to cross a picket line. Drew: This harms your writers and all union workers. Please reconsider.”

Another TV writer, Gennefer Gross said, “Drew Barrymore has always been someone who recognized her privilege and aimed to evolve, so I hope she will reconsider this hasty decision intended to pay her crew because it weakens both unions to openly endorse scabbing. She could personally fund their salaries for eternity.”

US actor Felicia Day commented: “Sooo who is writing her opening monologue and literally everything else on this show when it starts up again next week? Scab writers?! Ughhhh gross Drew Barrymore. Gross.”

Meanwhile, few fans also mentioned that Barrymore, who has been among Hollywood’s highest-paid stars, could afford to pay her show’s staff while they are out of work because of the strikes.