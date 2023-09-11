Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given crucial advice for free after professional split

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have prided themselves on their unbreakable togetherness, have seemingly decided to leave their promises behind to achieve excellence in their respective fields.



There are predictions and claims that Harry and Meghan are heading towards a divorce after five years of marriage as the couple have appeared together just once during their several high-profile public appearances in last few weeks.

They made their first joint appearance at a Beyonce concert in Los Angeles after weeks of separation, where Harry appeared less impressed while his wife was dancing enthusiastically. Other appearances for Meghan and Harry , however, were very strictly on a solo basis.

The US-based couple's professional separation has become increasingly notable, sparking speculations about their future relationship.



The former Suits star, who's expected to relaunch her career in Hollywood, is due to join Harry in Dusseldorf, but seems to have thought better of playing a formal role, and her name has already dropped off the diary of events.



The mother-of-two has already missed in action for the media blitz for Harry’s book Spare and, again, didn’t make more than the most fleeting appearance in the Duke's latest Netflix documentary, Heart Of Invictus.



The Duchess was recently spotted without her engagement and eternity rings, the couple were no longer popping up à deux practising their slightly sickly constant hand-holding and she did not turn up by his side, either for King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony or when he emotionally gave evidence in his case against a UK publication.

Some mutual friends of the couple have advised Meghan and Harry to make more public appearances together to put months-long speculations at rest even though they decided to make solo flights to make there respective careers, as Hollywood star and philanthropist.