Prince Harry eagerly waits for Meghan Markle to join him at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle will join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry was seen beaming with happiness after the Duke of Sussex was witnessed mingling with the crowds at the Invictus Games ahead of his wife Meghan Markle’s arrival.

Since Friday, the Duke of Sussex has been immersed in the Games at he jetted to Germany to kick off the event with a speech that got him a standing ovation.

With Meghan expected to arrive soon, Prince Harry was seen in high spirits as he witnessed the action for the track and field events.

The Duke of Sussex teased what was to come with Meghan’s arrival as he spoke about his rivalry with the Suits actress.

Saying that while the pair don’t play favourites’ Meghan has said to become "a little bit more competitive" after finding out about her Nigerian descent.

"We're also very excited to have new nations join us," the duke said while addressing a packed arena.

"Let's hear it for Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria. Now I'm not saying we play favourites in our home… but since my wife discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," he added.