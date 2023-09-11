Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet trying to gloss over 'contrived' romance with PDA-filled appearances

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the 2023 US Open

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s uncanny romance has been branded “contrived” by a relationship expert.

The couple confirmed their romance during their PDA-filled appearance at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Since then, the stars have not shied away from showing off their affection for each other by making back-to-back appearances for the last few days.

Jenner and Chalamet most recently caught fans’ attention at the 2023 US Open over the weekend, which they attended alongside a slew of big name celebrities.

According to body language expert Judi James, despite the pair’s efforts to look picture-perfect, “their body language doesn’t define them as a congruent, synchronised-looking couple yet.”

"[Kylie and Timothee] are sending out a pretty formal-looking message to their fans that they are an official item but their poses manage to look a bit contrived rather than relaxed and in tune,” explained James in a conversation with the Mirror.

She continued: “[Kylie] looks like she’s the star of some romantic drama, using every opportunity to gaze adoringly at Timothee or encircle him with her arms while he’s looking more like a playful teenager here, whispering in her ear or standing behind her like he did at the Beyonce concert”.

Reflecting on their “very different personalities,” James explained that "their body language becomes less mirrored and more contrasting" when they are out of sight of each other.