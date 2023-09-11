Alex Beresford drops a mixed bag of news for his fans

A Good Morning Britain star expressed disappointment over the ITV show's cancellation after only two seasons.

Alex Beresford, co-hosting with Rita Hebden, 40, on All About Britain, disclosed that the series was discontinued due to its inability to leave a lasting mark on its audience.

The weatherman, 42, told The Sun: 'We had a brilliant time exploring and celebrating places such as Blackpool, The Eden Project in Cornwall and Edinburgh but we won’t be making any more episodes.

'It’s not all bad news, though, with a new project on the horizon.

'However, I am working on another project for ITV, details of which will be revealed shortly.'

The programme, which launched in 2021, saw the presenters explore the Channel Islands, from ancient castles to the walls of Jersey's capital, St Helier.

On a different note, viewers can look forward to witnessing Alex team up with his father Noel for the upcoming show Celebrity Race Across The World, commencing on September 13.