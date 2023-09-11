Invictus Games: Prince Harry keeps Princess Diana's memory alive in adorable gesture

Prince Harry was seen engaging with a little fan at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry seemingly drew comparisons to his late mother Princess Diana after his interaction with a young fan at the Invictus Games.

While the Duke of Sussex was seated next to Nigeria's Minister of Defence, a young fan approached the royal that saw Prince Harry light up from joy, which as per body language expert Judi James was a quality he shared with his late mother.

Speaking to The Mirror, the expert said that Prince Harry's demeanour was an extension of his own fatherly bond with his kids.

"This is such a sweet moment as we can see Harry’s face light up as the small child is brought over to chat, holding its cap over its face in a gesture of shyness," she said.

"Harry is clearly so much in his element here, his body language state changes in an instant and he looks to at ease chatting playfully like the experienced dad that he is."

The expert went on to elaborate how the Duke of Sussex emulated the memory of his late mother Princess Diana with the heart warming exchange.

"It’s in glimpses like this that we can see the DNA he inherited from his mother Diana, that very easy-going and natural, empathetic way of dealing with people, especially small children."

"Where Diana used signals of sympathy and affection Harry bonds via signals of humour and kindness but they share the instant reaction of bending fully to give small children their undivided attention."

Take a look:



