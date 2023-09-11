Helen Skelton dazzles in France, leaving Richie in shadows

She has just come back from enjoying the sunshine in the South of France with her family and friends.



Helen Skelton recently flaunted her stunning bikini-clad figure in a series of throwback photos from her vacation. She took to Instagram to share a delightful collage of moments from her trip, basking in the scorching weather.

In these pictures, Helen appeared absolutely fabulous in her sleek black two-piece swimsuit while spending quality time at the beach with her children Ernie 8, Louis 6, and Elsie 2. These lovely kids are from her previous marriage to Richie Myler 33.

The cheerful group seemed to be thoroughly enjoying themselves, with the kids splashing in the water and everyone relishing snacks on the sandy shores.

Helen captioned the post: 'France 23. Because no one does photo albums anymore… (maybe I should) good times with good people xxx'.

Earlier this week she once again showcased her ageless figure in holiday photos to celebrate mum Janet's birthday.

It comes just weeks after Helen officially divorced her rugby player husband, Richie, 16 months after their high-profile split.