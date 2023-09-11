Watch: Prince Harry served embarrassing defeat in penalty shootout

File Footage





Prince Harry has seemingly lost his ability to play football as the Duke of Sussex was handed a defeat following a penalty shootout against Germany’s defence minister.

Following day one of this year’s Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex was engaged in a friendly competition with Defence minister Boris Pistorius on German television in which the Spare author was served defeat after being unable to net any goals in six attempts.

The 63-year-old made an impressive display as he netted two penalties, reviving a memory of Germany’s winning shootout against England in the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96.

After being handed an incredible blow, the Duke of Sussex, as punishment was forced to wear a German jersey.

The royal appeared to be in high spirits as he joked around and called the ball ‘rubbish’ as he happily took the defeat while placing the scarf around his neck.