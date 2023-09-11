Luis Rubiales decides to step down from his post amid kissing scandal

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales (C) reacts at the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. — AFP

The scandal-hit Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales decided to step down from his post Sunday after the weeks of drama that started when he kissed the lips of a Women's World Cup player on the stage, which Spanish Jenni Hermoso said was not consensual.

"I'm going to [resign], yes, because I cannot continue my work," said Rubiales in an interview with television show "Piers Morgan Uncensored".

"[Family and friends] say to me 'Luis, you need to focus on your dignity and continue your life. If not you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love'."



The 46-year-old sparked worldwide criticism after he kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony following Spain's World Cup victory in Sydney on August 20.

Spain's midfielder Jennifer Hermoso reacts after failing to score a penalty shot during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. — AFP

Luis Rubiales was later suspended by FIFA provisionally for 90 days, while Spanish public prosecutors filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault and coercion earlier this week.

Jenni Hermoso filed a complaint at the National Court on Tuesday, formally accusing Rubiales of sexual assault.

In a letter sent by Rubiales to the federation Sunday night, he also said he was resigning as a vice president of the European football governing body UEFA.

"After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position," said Rubiales in the letter.

"Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither for the federation nor for Spanish football.

Spain's Rocio Galvez is congratulated by President Luis Rubiales (R) next to Jennifer Hermoso after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. — AFP

"Among other things, because there are powers that be that will prevent my return."

The incident was prompted after Spain's triumph over England with a 1-0 victory in the Women's World Cup final in Sydney.

Rubiales, in a moment of celebration, planted an unsolicited kiss on midfielder Jennifer Hermoso, an act that has been met with widespread condemnation.

The backlash to Rubiales' conduct came from various quarters, transcending the sports realm.

High-profile figures, including Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and women's league officials, called for his resignation. Even global entities like FIFA took action, opening disciplinary proceedings against him under the premise that his actions might have violated FIFA's disciplinary code.



Hermoso herself, in collaboration with the Futpro union, voiced her concerns in a joint statement, demanding accountability for the incident. The player's stance received support from human rights organisation Amnesty International, which characterised Rubiales' behaviour as a form of sexual violence that cannot be excused.

Rubiales' initial response, where he brushed off the incident and dismissed his critics, only added fuel to the fire.

Subsequent apologies failed to quell the outrage, leading to a widespread consensus that his position was untenable.

More to follow...