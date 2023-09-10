The Nun 2: Director Michael Chaves talks about what ‘people wanted more’

The Nun 2 director Michael Chaves was candid about how the audience of the new movie demanded “more violence”.
“There was already a good degree of violence and gore in the movie, but people wanted more of it,” the director said in an interview, adding that’s why he and his team “did a little bit of additional photography and we ramped that up.”
“It just goes to show how audiences are always changing, evolving,” he said.
Chaves continued “Even in the earliest version, it was more [violent] than what was in your traditional Conjuring movie.”
“I think horror audiences have been on this journey, this horror renaissance, where they’ve seen a lot of horror movies, they’ve seen a lot of violence.
“It’s something they wanted more of and we gladly gave it,” he added.
The Nun 2 made an estimated $13 million yesterday, putting it on track for a $31 million to $34 million opening weekend at 3,728 cinemas. These figures are on the high end of expectations and are not from Warner Bros.
Having already helmed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Curse of La Llorona, and now The Nun II, Chaves is no stranger to the genre.
The Nun II, based on a screenplay by Akela Cooper, begins in 1956 after a priest has been killed. The sequel follows Sister Irene (Farmiga) as she meets Bonnie Aarons's portrayal of the demon Valak once more.
As Maurice, Jonas Bloquet also makes a comeback. Reid co-stars with Farmiga as a new character, Katelyn Rose Downey plays Sophie, and Anna Popplewell plays Marcella.
