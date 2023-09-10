Queen Elizabeth's final words for Meghan Markle left reception guests 'shocked'

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth II's final words for her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle were less than pleasant as the monarch branded the Duchess of Sussex 'evil' during her final days.

A source revealed to The Spectator that the late monarch had expressed anger towards the Suits actress after her and Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family hit rock bottom.

During a reception in August 2022 at Balmoral the Queen was seen making comments that were "out of character" about the former actress.

The source claimed: "It was out of character for the Queen to use such a word as 'evil' to describe Meghan, but she saw straight through her."

The source elaborated that the late monarch had left onlookers in shock when she described Meghan's dynamic with the royal family.

"It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on earth. At the drinks before the dinner, a small group were talking to the monarch and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe and described her as evil."

"By this point, we all knew the Queen’s health was in decline and she had months left, she seemed regretful about how things had panned out."