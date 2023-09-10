Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Madelyn Cline at US Open in viral video

Ranbir Kapoor shared a screen with Madelyn Cline at the 2023 US Open in New York

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted enjoying a match alongside Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline at the 2023 US Open in New York.

The bollywood couple interacted with their fans during the final showdown of match between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.

Several photos of the Brahmastra pair are circulating on social media.

In pictures posted by a fan on Instagram, the Gangubai actress was seen wearing a black blazer and pants, whereas her husband wore a blue shirt, pants and a beret.



Apart from the photos, a video of Barfi actor photobombing Madelyn Cline grabbed the attention of netizens.



It can be seen in the video that as the camera focused on the Outer Banks actress, Kapoor quickly leaned towards her, smiled and flashed a peace sign.

Currently, Alia and Ranbir have been spending quality time together in New York as made apparent in several pictures and videos of the b-town pair.