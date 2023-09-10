'Difficult' month awaits for Prince Harry as he relives Princess Diana's death

Prince Harry will reportedly face a tough time ahead this month owing to losing his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry reportedly has a difficult month ahead of him as the Duke of Sussex’s birthday month, September, marks a string of unforgettable, life-altering events which includes the death of his beloved mother Princess Diana.

Speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond told the publication that celebrations for the Spare author's 39th birthday would likely be marred, having to relive the events of Princess Diana and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s deaths.

"September is a difficult time for Harry, he lost his mother as the month began, and he lost his grandmother just a week before his birthday last year," she said.

While the Duke of Sussex has carried on his mother’s work in her memory, the royal will reportedly feel the weight of his mother’s passing even more as he continues to surpass her in terms of age.

Having died in a 1997 car accident at 36-year-old Prince Harry, as per the expert, will have 'personal thoughts' as he nears his forties, a milestone the late royal could not live to see.

"So his thoughts and celebrations will always be tempered by those two events."

She added: "Harry carries his mother’s memory in his heart. He has made it crystal clear in his interviews, his documentary series and his book that Diana is always in his thoughts and that her death has had the most profound effect on his life, his mental health and his well being."

"Now, as he approaches a decade (his forties) that she never reached, she will be ever present in his mind.

"I’m sure he will have some very personal thoughts for her on his birthday", the royal expert concluded.