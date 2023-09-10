Joe Jonas lends support to estranged wife Sophie Turner in first public statement

Joe Jonas seemingly reacted to the ongoing rumours after announcing divorce from Sophie Turner for the first time at the Jonas Brothers show in Los Angeles.
In a video shared by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, Joe spoke to the audience during his performance on stage.
He said, "I just wanna say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it, okay? Thank you for the love and support. Me and my family, we love you guys."
Joe and Sophie announced their separation on Saturday, after four years of marriage.
In a joint statement, the former couple said, "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain committed to raising our family together. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."
In the wake of their divorce rumours, multiple reports alluded that the pair had their issues with each other, notably Joe being unhappy about his estranged wife's partying lifestyle, alleged cheating and not being at home for their two children.
Sophie, on the other hand, reportedly did not feel supported by the singer on a parental front among other rumours.
The pair met in 2016 and got engaged a year later. They had an impromptu wedding in Vegas in 2019 which was followed by their nuptials in France.
They welcomed their first daughter in 2020 and another in 2022.
Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas performs without wedding ring amid Sophie Turner split
Tim Burton, famed director who is known for his unusual, gothic style animations and art, reflected on the growing use...
Prince Harry delivers an empowering speech at the opening ceremony
Alia Bhatt shares unseen pictures and videos from Brahmastra's set as the film completed one year of its release
Sabrina Carpenter and Joey King knew each other for years before they both became household names
New characters Izumo Kamiki and Mephisto Pheles join the cast of 'Blue Exorcist' Season 3