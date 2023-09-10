Prince Harry 'broken free' from royal life: 'He's pleased with what he's achieved'

File Footage





Prince Harry was reportedly ‘pleased’ with all that he has achieved as the Duke of Sussex gears up to mark his 39th birthday on September 15.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! that the Spare author was able to break free from the 'royal straitjacket' after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals.

"Birthdays can often be a time to take stock of your life. I think that if Harry does so, as he enters his fortieth year, he will probably be quite pleased with what he has achieved".

She continued: "He has broken free of the life, the royal straitjacket, that had ground him down in recent years; he has a stunning wife he adores, two children on whom he dotes and a life of luxury away from castles and courtiers.

"I imagine that he is still pinching himself to make certain that he really has left that world behind."

In the same breath however, she added that Prince Harry likely experienced a wave of regret from his decisions considering the breakdown of his relationships with his family, in particular his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

The royal expert weighed in saying "But I think he will also acknowledge the regrets he must have about remaining so bitterly estranged from his father and brother.

"Remember that what he and Meghan really wanted was to be half in and half out of official royal life. But the late Queen vetoed that idea and the result is the seemingly unbridgeable rift we now see."