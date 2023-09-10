Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed film takes box office by storm

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Jawan has taken the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 385 crores worldwide in just three days.



The film, which was released on September 7, opened to a massive response, collecting Rs 129.6 crores on its opening day. It went on to collect Rs 91.50 crore on its second day and Rs 145 crore on its third day.

Jawan is the biggest opening day for a Hindi film ever, and it has also become the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in domestic collections in just three days. The film is also doing well in the overseas market, where it has collected over USD 22 million in three days.

The film's success is attributed to the strong star power of Shah Rukh Khan, the action-packed storyline, and the stylish visuals. Jawan is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Trade analysts are predicting that Jawan will continue to do well at the box office and could cross the Rs 500 crore mark in just four days. The film is expected to set several new records and cement Shah Rukh Khan's position as the biggest star in the Indian film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan fans cannot stop gushing over his performance in Jawan as they constantly appreciate the Bollywood King's acting on social media. "Jawan is a must-watch for all action movie fans. Shah Rukh Khan is in top form and he delivers some amazing stunts. The film is also visually stunning," a Twitter user noted.

While another added: "Jawan is a perfect comeback for Shah Rukh Khan. He is back to doing what he does best - action and romance. The film is a complete package and I highly recommend it."

"Jawan is a blockbuster in the making. It has everything that audiences want - action, romance, drama, and humor. I'm sure it will break all records at the box office," a third chimed in.