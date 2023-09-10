'The Tonight Show' employees support Jimmy Fallon amid ‘toxic workplace’ controversy

Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show employees came forward to defend the host amid allegations of having a toxic workplace.

Four current staffers at the show asserted that Fallon has always made them feel like “family” as they made a statement to Daily Mail.

Four anonymous producers of The Tonight Show reached out to the outlet, lauding Fallon as a “supportive” and “collaborative” leader who makes them "feel like a family."



The unnamed producers refuted claims that Fallon "belittles" his staff, recalling that “the Jimmy that I have seen, walks the halls and talks to everybody… I’ve never seen him snap at anyone.”

The comments come after a bombshell exposé published by Rolling Stone, was accused by former staffers for curating a toxic workplace environment for years.

The unnamed staffers, two current and fourteen former, labelled Fallon’s behaviour as “erratic.” They detailed that “everybody walked on eggshells” around Fallon, and attributed the showrunners’ high turnover to Fallon’s “hissy fits.”

However, the anonymous employees painted a completely different picture of the toxic work environment noted in the expose, claiming that the 30 Rock offices “feel more like a home than a workplace.”

One producer noted that though Fallon likes to “stick to his guns,” he is always respectful of people who disagree with him and is always open to “changing his mind” about certain opinions.

Following the exposé, the Saturday Night Live alum, 47, had issued an apology. Furthermore, Jerry Seinfeld, who has previously appeared and was witness to one of the alleged incidents, defended Fallon.

“This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well … I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off,” he told the magazine in a statement Thursday.

“It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events.”