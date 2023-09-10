Ed Sheeran holds over Las Vegas concert moments before showtime

Ed Sheeran's concert has been rescheduled to October 28th due to unforeseen “challenges.” Despite the disappointment of his fans who had eagerly awaited his soothing voice, the decision has been made to ensure that the performance will meet the high expectations of both the artist and the audience.



Sharing the news on Instagram, the Shape of You crooner said, “I can't believe I'm typing this but there's been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show. It's impossible to go forward with the show.”

He continued, “I'm so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday, October 28 and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I'm so, so sorry x.”

Likewise, Allegiant Stadium did; the stadium tweeted about the disappointing news as rumours suggested that a large number of waiting spectators had collapsed from the heat.

According to KTNV, the Clark County Fire Department confirmed the accusations, saying that several people had received treatment for “heat-related issues.”

Several fans also criticised the venue's subpar accommodations, according to Patch.

“No cups at the water stations set up, people sitting on hot pavement using other humans as shade, medics running around… whatcha gonna do here?”