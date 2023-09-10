Jill Duggar indicts father of treating her 'worse' than her brother in memoir

In her new book, Jill Duggar Dillard defends her own interests.



Jill, 32, shares her experiences growing up in the contentious 19 Kids and Counting reality TV family in her novel, Counting the Cost. She and her husband, Derick Dillard, fought with the family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, accusing him of financial irregularities in how he divided (or failed to share) money from the show with the family members whose lives were depicted on-screen. This is one of the book's most shocking discoveries.

Jill Duggar juxtaposes Jim Bob's handling of her to the way he handled Josh Duggar, who assaulted her and several of her siblings when they were younger and is currently serving more than 12 years in prison on allegations of downloading and possessing images of child sex abuse. This is revealed in an exclusive excerpt from the book.

Jim Bob and his wife Michelle Duggar released a statement to People magazine, saying, "We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love. ... We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment."

Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar will be released on September 12. When the family's quarrel erupted, Jill and Derick met with Michele and Jim Bob, as well as a mediator, to discuss a solution. A young woman approached Jim Bob just as he was about to enter the building to give him appreciation and record a video with him.

“I’m sorry it took so long for this meeting to happen,” I said. My voice was shaking a little, and I could feel the breath stutter in my lungs. “There have been some very hurtful things that have happened, and so we wanted to sort it all out. To have a good discussion together. We love y’all and I know we all hope to be able to restore family relationships very soon.”