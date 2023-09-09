Miraculous Return: Maisie Smith escapes Morocco two days prior to earthquake

Maisie Smith has disclosed that she returned from Morocco a mere two days prior to the catastrophic earthquake.

Morocco's most significant earthquake in over a century occurred on Friday night, claiming the lives of at least 632 individuals and injuring more than 350.

This earthquake, registering 7.2 on the Richter scale, struck the Atlas Mountains in Morocco, causing tremors felt as far away as Portugal.

It has devastated entire families, with witnesses reporting hearing "unbearable screaming and crying." Distraught relatives have been seen desperately searching for their buried loved ones using their bare hands.

EastEnders actress Maisie, 22, expressed her condolences to those impacted by this tragic event in an Instagram update on Saturday.

She wrote: 'I can't believe it. We only just flew back from this beautiful country just two days ago.'

She added: 'My thoughts are with all the victims and the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy.'

Maisie previously gave her followers a glimpse at her holiday in an Instagram post on Thursday.