Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi region

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the Minahassa Peninsula on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported.
The quake hit 10 km (6.21 miles) below the earth's surface, GFZ said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from Saturday's quake.
Indonesia's geophysics agency said the shallow quake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami. A 7.5-magnitude quake that struck in the same area in 2018 triggered a tsunami that caused widespread damage and death.
Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.
According to the EMSC, the quake was at a depth of 23 km
