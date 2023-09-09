Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship ‘not just some fling’

File Footage

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are serious about their relationship and it’s not “some fling” for them.



A source told InTouch, Jenner and Chalamet are going strong after they seemingly confirmed their romance with their PDA-packed date night at Beyoncé's concert,

“They've been together now for several months, and while they've flown under the radar, it's quite serious,” said an insider.

The source revealed, “She spends a lot of time at his place, and vice versa. It's not just some fling.”

Earlier, Jenner was seen days before their public date night at the actor’s home on August 26.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect,” shared an insider, noting, “He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to.”

Speaking of other exes in Jenner’s life, the source pointed out, “Timothée is not like any of the other guys she's dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Chalamet knows that children are Jenner’s top priority and he respects her for that, as the source added, “He would never want to get in the way. He's sensitive and kind.”

“Timothée is a calming influence on Kylie, and she’s super impressed by his work. He's one of the youngest Best Actor Oscar nominees ever!” concluded the source.