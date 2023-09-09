Kim Kardashian surprises fans with her urgent plea to US president Joe Biden

Kim Kardashian urges US president Joe Biden to 'stop another Armenian genocide'

Kim Kardashian, who is of Armenian descent, took a surprise turn as she used her famous social media handle to make an urgent plea to US President Joe Biden, urging him to 'stop another Armenian genocide.'

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the America Horror Story star urged Biden to take action to protect Armenians, and boycotting international events.

Kim's post sparked reactions from her fans and followers as they dropped their words in the comment section, with one asking" "Seriously this is scary!"

Another reacted to Kim: "More like it's time for America's to take care of Americans. Have you seen the streets of California? Or are you too busy skirting around in the air in your jet? Cause there's homeless everywhere."



While the third one appeared criticising the star, writing: "Kim could safe kittens and puppies from a fire and people would still find something to come at her for. Armenia is in her heritage so of course she's going to advocate for them. It's always the politically hungry couch potatoes that come preaching as if they do any help to America themselves. #fakemartyrs"



The two countries have been involved in a decades-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan. Kim reportedly donated $1million to Armenia in 2021.



In a joint essay with Dr. Eric Esrailian, the 42-year-old reality star claimed that since December, Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin Corridor - which she called 'the only lifeline between the indigenous Christian Armenians of Artsakh' and the rest of the world.



Azerbaijan leaders say there are established routes for food and aid to reach Armenians in Artsakh, but Kardashian said those claims are 'disingenuous at best.'

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian wrote for Rolling Stone magazine: 'WE ARE ARMENIAN. We are the descendants of Armenian genocide survivors, and we do not want to be talking about the recognition or commemoration of yet another genocide in the future.'

The mother-of-four claimed that because many countries are relying more on Azerbaijan for oil and gas since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the nation has become emboldened in its attempts to advance on Armenia.

Kourtney Kardashian's sister Kim has urged Biden to protect Armenian by economically sanctioning Azerbaijan.