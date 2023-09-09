Reese Witherspoon weighs in on choosing friends wisely after 40

Reese Witherspoon has recently weighed in on choosing friends wisely after turning 40.



“Editing. Edit your friendships,” said the Legally Blonde star, while speaking to NBC News Daily anchor Zinhle Essamuah at HubSpot's annual INBOUND gathering on Friday.

Witherspoon stated, “Everybody out there over 40 knows.”

“If you aren’t adding to my life, get the heck outta my life. My grandma used to say people are radiators or drains. Stick with radiators,” mentioned the Sweet Home Alabama actress.

Sharing her thoughts on dealing with rejection, Witherspoon confessed, “Rejection was such an early piece of my life that I learned a long time ago that other people's opinions of me are none of my business.”

“Other people's opinions of you, and everyone's gonna have an opinion, doesn't matter,” suggested The Morning Show actress.

Witherspoon also believed in living on her own terms, adding, “I really don't care what anybody thinks. I'm gonna do my work anyway. I'm gonna date whoever I want, go hang out with a friend nobody likes”.

“When you release that feeling of other people's opinions crushing you or holding you down, you're free. You’re totally free,” concluded the Oscar winner.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon confirmed her divorce with Jim Toth in August after 12 years of marriage. The couple shares a ten-year-old son, Tennessee.