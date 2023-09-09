Kylie Minogue explains her decision to lead private life for sake of mental well-being

Kylie Minogue has recently explained her decision to lead a private life after struggling with mental health.



In a new interview with The Rolling Stone UK for October/November issue, the singer revealed that fame had affected her mental well-being and therefore she decided to stay away from limelight.

“What I think is great for a lot of people now is that there’s a discussion about mental health and the toll [fame] can take on people, I had that, I lived that,” said the 55-year-old.

Kylie continued, “It wasn’t a decision to stay private, it was a reaction to protect myself and to protect my family because they would go through it with you.’”

The Spinning Around hitmaker mentioned that it took her some work and sacrifice to prioritise her mental health in conjunction with busy life.

“I can really go from doing a full kind of blitz of doing it all and then stop and recalibrate,” remarked the songstress.

Kylie pointed out, “Every artist that’s ever existed was also riddled with insecurity and self-doubt and all of that stuff. But I feel like now it’s okay.”

While discussing about her music, the singer stated, “I’m happiest when I feel like I’ve expressed some deep emotion or thoughts that I’m struggling with and it’s like talking with a friend.”

“Speaking your truth is helpful. When I am able to do that, I like to almost paint it instead of just spilling it out. I like to have some poetry with it to not be entirely obvious,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kylie will release her much-anticipated album Tension as well as preparing for her new Las Vegas residency.