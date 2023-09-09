Prince Harry retaliates to King Charles' snub

Prince Harry, who paid a special tribute to his late grandmother during his trip to the UK, did not share even a single word for his father King Charles III who marked the first year of his reign with the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Duke of Sussex seemingly retaliated to King Charles' snub as the monarch had not invited him to Balmoral to join him alongside other members of the royal family. The King even invited disgraced royal Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, but he did not allow the US-based couple o join them at the late Queen's favourite place.

Meghan Markle's husband, who visited to the UK for a charity event on Thursday, paid his respects to the late Queen in his speech at the event and also visited her final resting place, but he did not speak of his father who reached the milestone of his first year as king on the same day.

Charles, 74, has slipped into his new role with apparent ease after some 70 years waiting as her heir, the longest of any in British history.



Royal family shared a meaningful post to mark the monarch's one year of succession, sharing footage of the King's achievements throughout the year, captioning: "Looking back on an extraordinary year … Thank you for all your warm welcomes and generous support."

Despite expectation of reform, the King has not yet made sweeping changes to the monarchy, fuelling perceptions that he is on the throne as a caretaker before his eldest son and heir Prince William takes over.

Prince William and Harry's father Charles was officially crowned alongside his wife Camilla on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey in front of royalty and global leaders. The lavish ceremony observed centuries-old rituals but was shorter and less elaborate than his mother's in 1953.

Prince Harry, wo's currently in Germany to attend his Invictus Games, appeared in high spirits as he posed for a picture with volunteers at the start of the Games, which he founded for wounded and injured servicemen.