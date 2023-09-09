Charlize Theron shares older daughter stops giving her hug after joining middle school

Charlize Theron recently revealed how she’s adjusting to new change after her older daughter begins middle school.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine at Navitimer cocktail party in New York City this week, the Fast X actress revealed, “My oldest just went to middle school and it was literally, it was so sad. I was like, ‘Where's my baby?’”

“And she was like, ‘Mom, please don't look, mom, don't hug me’,” said Theron.

The actress told the outlet, “I was like, ‘Can I hug you?’ She's like, ‘No, no.’ Oh my god. It's like a whole different game.”

Reflecting on this change, Theron reckoned, “There's something about having kids that you're so aware of the changes that come and they happen really fast and it's just a tremendous jump from one year to the other.”

“It's always exciting to see where they're going to go in the next year,” added the Mad Max: Fury Road actress.

Earlier, in a 2018 interview with Elle magazine, Theron, who adopted both of her daughters, discussed about adoption over biological children.

“I never saw a difference in raising an adopted child versus my own biological child. I don’t feel like I’m missing out on something,” stated the Tullet star.

Theron remarked, “Adoption was always my first choice.”

For the unversed, Theron adopted first daughter in 2012 and her second daughter in 2015.