India PM Modi says G20 leaders´ declaration adopted

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2L) addresses the opening session of the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9, 2023.— AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday announced that despite differences over the conflict in Ukraine, the Group of 20 nations had successfully reached a consensus on a joint declaration.

"I announce the adoption of the declaration," he added, banging a ceremonial gavel.

Details of the joint communique are yet to be released.

Finding consensus among members has been increasingly difficult in recent years, with key G20 members deeply divided over Russia´s war in Ukraine and how to pay for climate change.

But Indian civil servant Amitabh Kant, a key organiser of the New Delhi summit, said that Saturday´s discussions proved this year was the most "ambitious" in the bloc´s history.

"We have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There were concerns that negotiators and diplomats from Delhi might struggle to facilitate an agreement during this year's meeting, given objections from Russia and China regarding references to the ongoing war.

Modi did not provide specific details about the exact wording of the communique, but his announcement indicates that G20 member states have come to an understanding regarding the substance of the outcome of this weekend's leaders' summit in Delhi.

While the proposal fostered by India will still require a vote from various leaders, this step is largely seen as a formality at this stage.

A press conference is scheduled for later on Saturday, where further information is expected to be disclosed.