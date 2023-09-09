Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp ‘seemed cosy’ on set of commercial, says extra

Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp ‘seemed cozy’ on set of commercial, says extra

Jamie Foxx and now confirmed girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp ‘seemed cosy’ on the set of his BetMGM commercial filmed in July of this year, according to an extra on set.

Kristen Radford Thom, an actor who was on set of the BetMGM commercial starring Oscar-winning actor told People Magazine that the Django Unchained actor was kept company by Huckstepp on set.

“They seemed cosy,” recalled Thom. “[Foxx] had people around but they weren’t surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors.”

Thom also fondly recalls that the 55-year-old actor, who was recovering from a medical emergency that occurred in April, was “incredible to work with.”

It has been unclear exactly how long Foxx and Huckstepp have been an item, though speculations of their clandestine romance had been brewing since last year when Foxx was seen cuddling with an unidentified blonde woman on a yacht.

Sources close to the pair also confirmed to the outlet that they were dating.

However, official photos of the low-key couple have only recently started surfacing.

The first official sighting of the couple occurred back in August, when they were spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu.

The next sighting was just last week, engaging in some wholesome hand-holding PDA during a beach day.

When it comes to relationships, this secrecy is not new for the father of two, who never publicly spoke about his six-year-long relationship with ex Katie Holmes.

Thom’s claim now pushes back the timeline of 'Foxstepp' to at least July.