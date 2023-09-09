Prince Harry's smile returns as he kicks off Invictus Games in Germany

Prince Harry is all smiles as he poses for a picture with volunteers at Invictus Games

Prince Harry was all smiles and in high spirits as he kicked off Invictus Games in Germany a day after spending a gloomy day in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex - who felt alone and isolated while leaving the Windsor after paying his respects to late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary - posed for a picture with volunteers at the start of the Games, which he founded for wounded and injured servicemen.

King Charles III's younger son Harry, fifth in the line to the throne, looked more of himself as lilies were dancing on his cheeks even in absence of his wife Meghan Markle during his first appearance at the Games.

Harry, who went on the solo whirlwind trip to the UK without his wife and children, looked upset while leaving St George's Chapel in Windsor after paying a shock secret visit to the church, where her late granny was laid to rest.

Harry was reportedly heartbroken as he could not meet his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, during his trip to Britain, where he stayed around 24 hours.

He arrived in Germany on Saturday for the opening ceremony of his Invictus Games. Harry is booked into a £2,000 night suite with scenic views across The Rhine and will later be joined next week by his wife Meghan Markle.

The luxurious suite on the 17th floor of the hotel in Dusseldorf will be teh Duek and Duchess of Sussex's base for the next eight days to attend the week long event which will close with a speech from Harry and a set of six songs from singer Rita Ora.